LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Happy Valley coach Charlie Bayless dies

Legendary Happy Valley High School boys basketball coach Charlie Bayless died on Monday at the age of 98.

Bayless won 964 games and served as the head coach at Happy Valley from 1951-2012, leading the Warriors to a TSSAA state title in 1974.

