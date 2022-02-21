LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Happy Valley coach Charlie Bayless dies

Legendary Happy Valley High School boys basketball coach Charlie Bayless died on Monday at the age of 98.
Bayless won 964 games and served as the head coach at Happy Valley from 1951-2012, leading the Warriors to a TSSAA state title in 1974.
The Richlands High School and Emory & Henry alum was approved as the new head football coach of the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes during a Smyth County school board meeting on Monday night.
Hogoheegee District regular-season champion Northwood got its 15th win of the season with a 64-49 boys basketball victory over Holston on Thursday night in the semifinals of the district tournament.
The Panthers (15-6) host Lebanon tonight in the tournament title game and got there by taking care of business against the fifth-seeded Cavaliers.
J.I. Burton at Hurley (boys), Eastside at Twin Valley (girls), Christiansburg at Abingdon (girls) being played tonight.
The Wave continues to roll through Salem.
Updates on athletes from Lebanon, Tennessee High, Gate City, Abingdon, Twin Springs, John Battle, Eastside, Richlands, Lee High, George Wythe, Science Hill, Virginia High, Marion, Union
With the Hogoheegee District regular-season boys basketball title in hand and the league’s top seed for the Region 1D tournament already clinched, Friday’s outcome really didn’t matter for Northwood in the grand scheme of things.
They turned on the lights Saturday night at vacant Community Stadium in Rural Retreat.
Honaker's Misty Davis Miller got her 200th head-coaching win, Honaker's Trajon Boyd scored his 1,000th career point in semifinal action.
Honaker welcomes Eastside on Tuesday night in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D boys basketball tournament and Trajon Boyd will not be taking the Tigers’ most important home game of the season for granted.
The debut of Rehgan Sensabugh in the Cumberland District girls basketball semifinals was a success. Relying on quickness and long arms, the 6-foot-1 freshman post collected a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocks as the J.I. Burton Raiders took a 60-39 win over the Eastside Spartans at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
