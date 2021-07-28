LOCAL BRIEFS: Former ETSU football coach Carlisle dies

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former ETSU football coach Carlisle dies
Jack Carlisle, who served as head coach of East Tennessee State football from 1978-82, died on Wednesday, according to an ETSU press release.
Carlisle, who was 91, led ETSU to the Southern Conference in 1979 in addition to guiding the Blue & Gold into the Division I era. In 1981, the Bucs had their best SoCon finish under Carlisle, placing third in the standings with a 4-2 record in league play. The 1979 season saw ETSU post a 7-4 overall record, the first winning record for the Bucs since 1970.
He spent 51 years coaching at both the college and high school levels. He is part of nine Hall of Fame Memberships and received 10 Coach of the Year honors in football and in track.
“The thoughts and prayers of the entire ETSU family are with the family of Coach Carlisle,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Carter, in the release. “Our university mourns him and will always remember with pride the way he represented ETSU in a first-class manner. Coach, you will be forever missed.”
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ETSU’s Kaczor promoted to Triple-A
Former East Tennessee State University right-handed pitcher Micah Kaczor has been assigned to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Kaczor, who signed a minor league contract as a free agent with the Rockies on May 3, was originally assigned to the Arizona Complex League team. In four starts with the ACL Rockies, Kaczor went 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Kaczor played two seasons with the Bucs where he was a 2019 first team all-Southern Conference selection, with his 2.13 ERA the second lowest single season in program history. He 3.42 career ERA ranks third at ETSU.
Kaczor spent the 2019 season with the Boise Hawks, the former Class A short season team with Colorado.