LOCAL BRIEFS: Former ETSU football coach Carlisle dies

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former ETSU football coach Carlisle dies

Jack Carlisle, who served as head coach of East Tennessee State football from 1978-82, died on Wednesday, according to an ETSU press release.

Carlisle, who was 91, led ETSU to the Southern Conference in 1979 in addition to guiding the Blue & Gold into the Division I era. In 1981, the Bucs had their best SoCon finish under Carlisle, placing third in the standings with a 4-2 record in league play. The 1979 season saw ETSU post a 7-4 overall record, the first winning record for the Bucs since 1970.

He spent 51 years coaching at both the college and high school levels. He is part of nine Hall of Fame Memberships and received 10 Coach of the Year honors in football and in track.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire ETSU family are with the family of Coach Carlisle,” said ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Carter, in the release. “Our university mourns him and will always remember with pride the way he represented ETSU in a first-class manner. Coach, you will be forever missed.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU’s Kaczor promoted to Triple-A