LOCAL BRIEFS: Former East, THS coach Chambers dies

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Former East, THS coach Chambers dies

Bobby Chambers, the first boys basketball coach at Sullivan East who later guided Tennessee High to three sub-state appearances and one trip to the state tournament, died on Monday after a short illness at age 84.

Chambers, who started his career as an assistant basketball coach at Elizabethton High School, coached baseball at Lynn View High School for three seasons, spent 1968-70 as head basketball coach at Sullivan East and coached at Tennessee High from 1970-79.

McDonald’s All-American and University of Kentucky signee Derrick Hord and future Clemson University sharpshooter Marc Campbell were among the many standout players he coached in Bristol.

Chambers also served as an assistant basketball coach at the University of Kentucky from 1981-83. He earned induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame five months ago.

“One of the best coaches I’ve ever been around,” Hord told the Bristol Herald Courier in April. “A teacher, mentor, a family man, a Christian – just a great example for all the players.

A memorial service for Chambers will be held on Thursday at the First Christian Church of Elizabethton at 7 p.m.

It’s been a tough year for the Tennessee High basketball program.

Chambers’ predecessor as THS hoops coach, Ernie Trosper, passed away on Sept. 17.

His successor at the helm of the Vikings, Dale Burns, died on Sept. 7, 2021.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King runs past Converse

Abigale Jayne (Sullivan South) had 15 kills, Hailee Blankenship tallied 14 and Abingdon graduate Katie Harless had 40 assists and 12 digs to lead King to a 26-25, 25-15, 18-25, 24-26, 15-10 Conference Carolinas victory at Converse.

Blankenship also had 13 digs and eight aces. Claire Wilson tallied 19 digs and Jersey Wines (Volunteer) had 16 for the Tornado. Abingdon graduate Abigail Belcher added eight kills for the Tornado (9-7, 4-1).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Emmanuel blanks King

Veronica Roach had three shots and Kristal Garcia tallied five saves in goal in King’s 4-0 Conference Carolinas loss to Emmanuel.

King (1-6-2, 1-2-2) was out-shot 17-3 by the Lions.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Tornado blocked by Lions

Jack Hyatt had nine saves in goal in King’s Conference Carolinas road loss to the Lions.

King dropped to 2-4-2, and 1-2-1 in the league.

COLLEGE GOLF

Tornado, Wasps, Cavs compete in King Invite

King University’s Beam Ratanaprasartporn, a native of Thailand, fired a 2-under 138 to finish tied for second place in the King University Invitational that ended on Tuesday at Golf Club of Bristol. Emory & Henry’s Slade Aliff placed eighth with a 3-over 143 to lead the Wasps’ to a fourth place team finish. King “A” team finished fifth while the “B” team was sixth.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise placed 11th on the men’s side with Peyton Wilson (Lebanon) finishing tied for 42nd with rounds of 77 and 78.

Tusculum won the event by 10 strokes over Erskine “B” team. Thomas Kollberg of Tusculum was medalist with a 4-under 136.

Abingdon graduate Katie Hall shot a two-day tally of 260 to lead Emory & Henry to an eighth-place finish in the women’s event. Hall finished tied for 13th. King was seventh, led by Arica Wickramasinha, who finished with a 162 and was tied for 20th on the individual leaderboard.

Converse (6-5), led by medalist Ana O’Sullivan (146), won the team title by 29 strokes over North Greenville.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

King hires Somoza as coach

King University has hired Juan Somoza, a 2019 graduate of the school, as the Tornado’s next head men’s and women’s swimming coach.

Somoza, who spent two years as a graduate assistant at Delta State, remains one of the most successful swimmers in program history, having broken 15 different school records during his career, both individually and as a member of various relay teams.

Somoza also experienced tremendous success in his home country of Mexico. He competed in the Mexican National Championships on five occasions, as well as the Mexican Olympic Trials and World Championship Trials qualifiers in 2015 and 2016.

Somoza will officially begin his duties on November 1.

LATE MONDAY

PREP GOLF

THS finishes second in tourney

Tennessee High finished as runner-up in Monday’s TSSAA Region 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course.

The Vikings shot a 316, a dozen strokes behind winner Science Hill in falling short of a state tourney berth.

Carter Myers shot a 76 to lead Tennessee High.