LOCAL BRIEFS: Former coaches Trosper, Rose die

Former Tennessee High basketball coach Ernie Trosper and successful J.J. Kelly football coach Dale Rose recently died.

Trosper passed away on Sept. 17 at age 88 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

He went 182-147 during as the head coach of the boys basketball program at Tennessee High, a tenure that lasted from the 1958-59 season through 1969-1970.

A native Kentuckian, Trosper played high school hoops at Harlan and was an All-American at Union College. He coached at Whitesburg High School for three years prior to arriving in Bristol.

He returned to the Bluegrass State in 1972 and continued his career as an education administrator.

Rose passed away on Sept. 14 in Morristown, Tennessee, at the age of 81.

Rose was a 1958 graduate of Clintwood High School and had coaching stops at Harriman, Greeneville and Morristown East in Tennessee, J.J. Kelly in Southwest Virginia and Northwest Whitfield in Georgia.

Rose was 28-14 at the helm of Kelly from 1968-1971 and led the Indians to the 1970 VHSL Region D championship.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise drops eighth straight

Lenoir-Rhyne served 11 aces in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (3-8, 0-7) received four blocks from Abingdon High School graduate Cassidy Farley and five digs from former Wise County Central standout Hannah McAmis.

Southern Wesleyan sweeps E&H

Southern Wesleyan earned a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 non-conference win over Emory & Henry College in a match between struggling NCAA Division II programs.

Southern Wesleyan (2-11) received nine kills from Amber Bass, while E&H (1-13) was led by the 14-dig, 10-kill performance of ex-Virginia High star Camden Jones.

