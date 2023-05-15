HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Former Appalachia star Davis dies

Ron Davis, who was a legendary athlete in Southwest Virginia and later a coach in Northern Virginia, died on May 12 at the age of 69, according to an article written by Dave Fawcett of InsideNOVA.com.

Davis was a catalyst for the Appalachia Bulldogs as they won VHSL Group A state titles in football and basketball during the 1971-72 school year.

He intercepted a pass by Madison County quarterback Jack Berry and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown with 1:28 remaining in the first quarter to set the tone in Appalachia’s 24-0 win over the Mountaineers in the state football title game.

A few months later, Davis produced a 10-point, five-rebound stat line in a 58-52 triumph over Washington & Lee of Montross in the Group A state hoops finals at Charlottesville’s University Hall.

He was a letterwinner at Virginia Tech from 1973-75 as a defensive back for head coaches Charlie Coffey and Jimmy Sharpe.

After his playing days were done, Davis entered the coaching profession.

He compiled an 87-54 mark as the head football coach at Woodbridge High School in the Washington, D.C. suburbs from 1988-2000.

Among his survivors include his younger brother Paul, who also attended Appalachia and later played at the University of North Carolina and spent three seasons in the NFL as a linebacker and special teams contributor with three teams from 1981-83.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Vikings, Patriots claim ULC honors

The Upper Lakes Conference and Region 1-AAA champion Tennessee High Vikings picked up several ULC postseason awards, including player of the year honors for Rylan Henard and coach of the year acclaim for Preston Roberts.

Payne Ladd, Ashton Leonard, Evan Mutter, Andrew Dingus, Bralyn Price and Gage Graziano all represented the Vikings on the All-ULC team, while Cainan Meyers earned honorable mention.

Sullivan East hurler Tyson Mitchell was awarded ULC pitcher of the year honors. Corbin Dickenson and Jake Witcher represented the Patriots on the All-ULC team, while Jonathan Beach was an honorable mention selection.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tate earns SoCon weekly award

East Tennessee State senior Nathaniel Tate is the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time in two months. He was also selected as one of several Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.

Tate pitched all 9.0 innings of a 7-4 win last Friday against VMI, scattering four hits and striking out 11 for the Buccaneers. In his last three outings, Tate has thrown 26 innings, allowing five runs — three earned — striking out 34, including at least 10 in each outing.