LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Abingdon soccer star Oyos signs with English team

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER
Oyos signs with English team
Former Abingdon High School star Gillian Oyos has signed with Newcastle United Women of England.
Oyos started 59 of the 61 matches she played over the course of her career at UNC Asheville and finished with seven goals and four assists.
They compete in FA Women’s National League Division One North.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to begin search for new coach
East Tennessee State University Interim Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander announced on Thursday that there will be a national search to determine the next leader for the ETSU women’s basketball program.
Jackie Alexander was chosen to serve as acting head coach after ETSU announced plans to fire Simon Harris due to a Title IX complaint alleging discrimination and unfair treatment. Alexander served as an assistant coach with the program for the last year.
“I have decided to do a national search to find the leader of our women’s basketball program,” said Sander, in a press release. “After meeting with the staff earlier this week, I named Jackie Alexander the acting head coach. Jackie will be given the opportunity to interview for this position as we begin the search process.”
The search for ETSU’s head coach will begin immediately.