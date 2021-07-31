LOCAL BRIEFS: Floyd to play for Lakers in Summer League

Former King University standout Jordan Floyd will play for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers summer league team, according to Sportando, via Floyd’s Twitter account.
Floyd averaged 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Orlandina in Italian Serie A2 last season.
The 6-foot-2 Floyd is the all-time leading scorer at King, playing for the Tornado from 2016-20. He was a two-time Conference Carolinas player of the year, in addition to earning NCAA Division II All-American and the Ron Lenz National Player of the Year honors during his senior campaign.
Floyd will join former Gate City standout Mac McClung on the Lakers’ Summer League team.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!