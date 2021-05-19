 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Five Battle athletes sign with colleges
Five Battle athletes sign with colleges

  Updated
John Battle logo

COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Five Battle athletes sign with colleges

John Battle High School had five athletes sign to continue their athletic careers at the next level on Wednesday.

Infielder Zach Smith and catcher Bryson Almany will both play baseball at King University, while Ellie Keene (Alice Lloyd College, softball), state champion Avery Almany (Emory & Henry, wrestling) and Kaley Romans (King University, cheerleading) also made it official.

GW’s Thompson, Harmon sign

George Wythe High School wide receiver Braydon Thompson and offensive lineman Dorran Harmon signed to continue their football careers on Wednesday.

Thompson inked with defending Southern Conference champion Virginia Military Institute, while Harmon will play for Guilford College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU punches ticket to Arizona

The East Tennessee State men’s golf team won the NCAA Cle Elum (Washington) Regional on Thursday to advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28-June 2.

Led by individual champion Shiso Go, the Buccaneers won the region by 10 strokes over San Francisco after finishing at 14-under par. It is ETSU’s first regional title since 2001.

First round leader Archie Davies finished fourth, while Trevor Hulbert was sixth.

