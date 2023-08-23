HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Check Saturday’s BHC website for Friday football resultsDue to the Bristol Herald Courier’s recent change to publishing three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — and the very early deadlines required to meet press starts, the usual Friday night football coverage won’t be in Saturday’s print edition in the upcoming season.

Readers are urged to visit the BHC website at heraldcourier.com/sports/ on Saturday mornings to catch up on what happened across Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on the football fields.

A brief recap of Friday games and a lookahead to the following weeks games will run in the following Tuesday edition.

“Under the Lights” available online Friday The Bristol Herald Courier’s “Under the Lights” football magazine will be available online on Friday, and will be inserted with the print editions on Saturday, Sept. 2. It will be inserted in the weekly papers in Smyth, Wythe and Tazewell counties on Sept. 6.

“Under the Lights” will be 92 pages covering 26 high school football teams in Virginia and Tennessee. It will include previews, schedules, rosters, photos and more.