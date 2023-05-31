Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PREP BASKETBALL

Field released for 2023 Arby's Classic

Arby's Classic director Richard Ensor has released the field for the 2023 Arby's Classic and he thinks it could be even better than 2022 when six of the 18 teams won state championships.

“We’ve got several teams coming this year who are either defending state champs or state runners-up,” said Ensor, who has four state championship and two state runner-up teams committed to play in the 40th Arby's Classic, which will be held on Dec. 26-30 at Viking Hall in Bristol.

Ten teams from outside Tennessee will participate in the Arby's Classic, along with eight schools from Tennessee, including local schools Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and Daniel Boone. George Wythe will represent Southwest Virginia in the field.

Mater Lakes Academy (Florida), Dorman (South Carolina), Kell (Georgia) and Imhotep Institute (Pennsylvania) won state titles last season. George Wythe and Independence (Tennessee) were state runners-up. Kell and Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) are early selections as Top 25 teams for the upcoming season. Imhotep Institute finished fifth in the nation in 2023.

Other teams involved include Mentor (Ohio), South Shore (New York), Harlen (Kentucky), Oak Ridge (Tennessee) and Maryville (Tennessee), along with Tabernacle Baptist, which will make it annual journey from the Bahamas.

Players to watch include Imhotep’s 6-foot-4 guard Ahmad Nowell, a Top 30 player, who has committed to Tennessee, Kell 6-11 center Payton Marshall (Auburn) and Jackson-Reed's 6-7 forward Rob Dockery (Texas A&M). Harlen's 6-7 guard Trent Noah averaged 26.5 points per game last season, while South Shore's 6-6 guard Anthony Gilkes is considered one of the top 10 players in New York.

Arby’s Classic tournament passes will go on sale later this year.

2023 Arby's Classic Field

Dec. 26-30, at Viking Hall

Daniel Boone (Tennessee) 2023 record: 14-19

Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee) 23-11

Dorman (South Carolina) 29-2, 2023 state champions

George Wythe (Virginia) 26-4, 2023 state runner-up)

Greeneville (Tennessee) 22-11

Harlan (Kentucky) 27-6

Imhotep Institute (Pennsylvania) 30-3, 2023 state champions

Independence (Tennessee) 28-5, 2023 state runner-up)

Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.), 28-5

Kell (Georgia) 28-2, 2023 state champions

Maryville (Tennessee) 15-13

Mater Lakes Academy (Florida) 28-3, 2023 state champions

Mentor (Ohio) 19-5 in 2022

Oak Ridge (Tennessee) 22-5

South Shore (New York) 18-4

Sullivan East (Tennessee) 11-17

Tabernacle (Bahamas)

Tennessee High (Tennessee) 28-8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Locals earn ABCA honors

King University pitcher Drew Moore and Emory & Henry College slugger Wayne Mize have earned All-Southeast Region second team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Moore was among the nation's leaders in two categories, ranking third with six complete games and 14th with a 2.05 ERA. Mize was tied for fifth in the South Atlantic Conference with a batting average of .389. He also ranked tied for eighth in the league in hits (65), while his 11 home runs tied for fifth among conference leaders.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds Butler transfer

East Tennessee State head coach Brooks Savage has announced that 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward DJ Hughes will transfer from Butler and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Buccaneers.

Hughes played in 34 games over two seasons at Butler, averaging 1.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game as freshman, while he posted 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes this past season as a sophomore.