LOCAL BRIEFS: FCA All-Star games tonight at West Ridge

  • Updated
Sullivan East vs Abingdon

Sullivan East's Dylan Bartley is one of several high school school basketball players slated to participate in the FCA All-Star games tonight at West Ridge High School. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

FCA All-Star games tonight at West Ridge

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Battle of the Border All-Star senior basketball games will be held tonight at West Ridge High School.

The Virginia vs. Tennessee girls game will be played at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. A three-point contest and slam dunk contest will be held.

Admission is $5 and concessions will be served. First Community Bank is serving as a sponsor with the FCA.

Rosters can be found on the agate section of B-2.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

NFF to host 2022 awards banquet

The Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation will host its annual award banquet on Saturday, April 30, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Twelve elite student-athletes from its member schools will be recognized, and over $6,000 is college scholarships will be awarded. Among the area seniors slated for recognition are Tennessee High’s Justice Musser and Austin Riner of West Ridge.

The John Robert Bell Coach’s Award and James Cradic Official’s Award will be presented to a legendary coach and football official, who will subsequently be inducted into the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Class that will be inducted into the shrine, which is located at the MeadowView Conference Resort in Kingsport, are a pair of Tennessee High representatives, John Cropp, a former football coach with the Vikings and David Bibee, a 1973 graduate of THS.

Also slated for induction are Carroll Dale (J.J. Kelly, 1956), Tommy Sams (Happy Valley, 1992) and Hal Miller (Dobyns-Bennett, 1948), who will be represented by his family.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H drops two road games

The Emory & Henry Wasps were held to a total of eight hits en route to a pair of losses at Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Wasps (24-13) dropped the first game 7-6 in 12 innings. Lydia Taylor led E&H by driving in three runs on two hits, while Morgan Silvis added two hits.

E&H managed just two hits by Allyson Steadman in the late game.

prep BASKETBALL

FCA All-Star Rosters

Friday, at West Ridge

Girls

Virginia

Anna McKee, John Battle; Bri Bailey, Holston; Hailey Patel, George Wythe; Taylor Ray, Tazewell; Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker; Elle Gunter, Graham; Madison Fiscus, Rural Retreat; Payton Monahan, Patrick Henry; Aly Fleenor, Pulaski County; Jada Dean, Radford; Rebekah Clark, State Line Rush.

Coaches: Jeff Adkins, John Battle; John Hubbard, Holston.

Tennessee

Abby McCarter, Sullivan East; Jaelyn West, Emma Niebruegge, West Ridge; Brooklyn Anderson, Shelby Davenport, North Greene; Olivia Doran, Dobyns-Bennett; Colleen Coughlin, Nae Marion, Science Hill; Kadence Fannon, Emily Trivette, David Crockett; Delena DeBusk, Greeneville.

Coaches: Kristi Walling, West Ridge; Allan Aubrey, Sullivan East.

***

Boys

Virginia

Lucas Blevins, Wade Martion, Chilhowie; David Graves, Xayvion-Turner Bradshaw, Kaleb Morgan, Graham; Ethan Chavez, Rye Cove; Spencer Hamilton, Parry McCluer; JJ Gulley, Josh Bourne, Pulaski County; Silar Watson, Fort Chiswell; John Wesley Meade, Wise County Christian; Owen Walters, Blacksburg.

Coaches: Todd Baker, Graham; Matt Snodgrass, Chilhowie.

Tennessee

Ty Barb, Cooper Johnson, West Ridge; Dylan Bartley, Braden Standbridge, Sullivan East; Jack Browder, Malachi Hale, Carter Metz, Dobyns-Bennett; Michaeus Rowe, Keynan Cutlip, Science Hill; Garrison Barrett, Volunteer; Nicholas Wilson, Elizabethton; Landon Carrico, Daniel Boone; Dawson Wagner, David Crockett.

Coaches: John Dyer, West Ridge; Chris Poore, Dobyns-Bennett.

