LOCAL BRIEFS: FCA All-Star Game today in Honaker; Craig designated for assignment

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

FCA All-Star Game tees off today at Honaker

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Senior Football Game will be held today at Fuller Field at EMats Stadium in Honaker. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

Twenty-five Southwest Virginia schools will be represented among the 65 seniors that will participate in the East-West All-Stars format. Coaches from nine different schools will oversee the action, including new Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson on the East, with Eastside’s Mike Rhodes on the West.

Eight Richlands seniors will compete for the East. Ridgeview has seven seniors and Eastside has six playing for the West squad.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Craig DFA’ed by Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates designated first baseman Will Craig for assignment on Friday.

The former Science Hill High School slugger hit .217 (13-for-60) with one home run and three RBIs in 18 MLB games this season and earned national attention for a fielding gaffe he committed last week in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.