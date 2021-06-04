LOCAL BRIEFS: FCA All-Star Game today in Honaker; Craig designated for assignment

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
FCA All-Star Game tees off today at Honaker
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Senior Football Game will be held today at Fuller Field at EMats Stadium in Honaker. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
Twenty-five Southwest Virginia schools will be represented among the 65 seniors that will participate in the East-West All-Stars format. Coaches from nine different schools will oversee the action, including new Virginia High head coach Derrick Patterson on the East, with Eastside’s Mike Rhodes on the West.
Eight Richlands seniors will compete for the East. Ridgeview has seven seniors and Eastside has six playing for the West squad.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Craig DFA’ed by Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates designated first baseman Will Craig for assignment on Friday.
The former Science Hill High School slugger hit .217 (13-for-60) with one home run and three RBIs in 18 MLB games this season and earned national attention for a fielding gaffe he committed last week in a loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Craig has seven days to either be traded, claimed on waivers by another club or report to Triple-A Indianapolis.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ETSU makes coaching change
East Tennessee State relieved softball coach Brad Irwin of his duties on Friday, a tenure that had extended back to 2010.
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said in a press release that they had agreed “that it was in the best interest to make a leadership change with the softball program.”
The Buccaneers finished 15-22 this season, their third straight losing campaign since winning the Southern Conference tournament and qualifying for the NCAA regionals in 2017.