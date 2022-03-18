LOCAL BRIEFS: FCA All-Star basketball game today

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia All-Star basketball game will be held today at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The event featuring some of the top seniors in the area will begin with the girls game at 4 p.m. with the boys contest to follow.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Tornado sweeps twinbill
Samantha Helms homered twice as King University cruised to a 9-2 win over UNC Pembroke as the Tornado completed the sweep of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
Haylee Dye (John Battle) and Peyton Day also went deep for King. It was the second homer of the season for Dye.
King collected a 3-2 win in the opener as Marleigh Duncan (Union) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to notch her third save of 2022.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lincoln Memorial overwhelms UVa-Wise
Lincoln Memorial University’s Andrew Keene clobbered three home runs as the Railsplitters recorded a 17-4 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (5-17, 1-9) was led by a 3-for-4 showing from Bret Roberts.