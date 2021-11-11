 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Falcons fly past ETSU women
LOCAL BRIEFS: Falcons fly past ETSU women

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Falcons fly past Buccaneers

Jakhyia Davis tallied 15 points and eight rebounds, but East Tennessee State dropped to 0-2 on the season with an 80-58 non-conference loss at Bowling Green.

Jaila Roberts added 13 points for ETSU (0-2). Freshman Sarah Thompson, a Gate City graduate, started for the Buccaneers, contributing two points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 12 minutes on the floor. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) played three minutes, missing her lone shot attempt.

Bowling Green (1-0), which scored at least 21 points in all four quarters, was led by Kadie Hempfling with 20 points, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range.

ETSU will seek first-year head coach Simon Harris’ first win on Sunday against Cornell at Freedom Hall. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.

Hokies rip Colonials

Elizabeth Kitley scored 34 points and tallied nine rebounds, leading No. 24 Virginia Tech to a 75-38 rout at George Washington to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Kitley was 17-for-21 from the field for the Hokies, who outscored the Colonials 52-24 over the final three quarters. Kayana Traylor added 11 points and Aisha Sheppard added 10.

Virginia Tech will visit George Mason on Sunday.

Flying Eagles soar to victory

Southwest Virginia Community College defeated Patrick Henry 63-56 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

