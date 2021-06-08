 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU's Oliver inks pair of recruits for men's basketball team
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU's Oliver inks pair of recruits for men's basketball team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU signs pair of recruits

New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has announced the signing of two players for the upcoming season, including 6-foot-9 forward Jaden Seymour, a transfer from Wichita State, and Isaac Farah, who played high school basketball last year in Charlotte, N.C.

Seymour, a resident of Charlotte, played one season at Wichita State where he appeared in six games as a true freshman, totaling 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes in 2020-21.

Farah, a 6-9 forward, averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists at Liberty Heights in Charlotte last season.

COLLEGE GOLF

Former ETSU golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

For the first time in his professional career, former ETSU golfer Adrian Meronk will compete in a major championship on the PGA Tour.

Meronk will take part in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. from June 17-20 and is the first Poland native to compete in the historic event. Meronk is the first Buccaneer alum to qualify for a major championship since Rhys Enoch qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open.

Meronk played at ETSU from 2012-16.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
PREP ROUNDUP: Grabeel pitches TW to Cumberland District semifinals; Lebanon softball team completes perfect regular season
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Grabeel pitches TW to Cumberland District semifinals; Lebanon softball team completes perfect regular season

Cameron Grabeel wasn’t perfect this time, but he still pitched pretty darn well in leading Thomas Walker to a 6-1 Cumberland District semifinal win over Rye Cove...Alex Richardson (Union), Zach Smith (John Battle), Will Stansberry (Eastside) and Carson Jenkins (Gate City) also had big games on the baseball diamond. Ditto for Tatum Dye (Lebanon), Caiti Hill (Ridgeview), Taylor Blevins (Gate City) and Taylor Clay (Eastside) in softball. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts