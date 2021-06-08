LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU's Oliver inks pair of recruits for men's basketball team

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU signs pair of recruits

New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has announced the signing of two players for the upcoming season, including 6-foot-9 forward Jaden Seymour, a transfer from Wichita State, and Isaac Farah, who played high school basketball last year in Charlotte, N.C.

Seymour, a resident of Charlotte, played one season at Wichita State where he appeared in six games as a true freshman, totaling 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes in 2020-21.

Farah, a 6-9 forward, averaged 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists at Liberty Heights in Charlotte last season.

COLLEGE GOLF

Former ETSU golfer qualifies for U.S. Open

For the first time in his professional career, former ETSU golfer Adrian Meronk will compete in a major championship on the PGA Tour.

Meronk will take part in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. from June 17-20 and is the first Poland native to compete in the historic event. Meronk is the first Buccaneer alum to qualify for a major championship since Rhys Enoch qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open.

Meronk played at ETSU from 2012-16.