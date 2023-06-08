PRO TENNIS

ETSU's Gille playing for French Open title

East Tennessee State alumnus Sander Gille will play for the French Open men’s doubles championship.

Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen defeated their fourth seeded team of the tournament, as the Belgian duo beat the 12th-seeded team of Andreas Mies and Matwe Middelkoop, 6-4, 7-5, on Thursday in the semifinals on Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland Garros.

Gille/Vliegen, who are playing in their first career Grand Slam final, will take on the No. 4 seed duo of Austin Krajicek (United States) and Ivan Dodig (Croatia) in the championship on Saturday. Krajicek is ranked No. 5 in the ATP Doubles Rankings and Dodig is eighth. French Open coverage will be carried live on NBC from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET. The women’s single championship match will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s doubles championship.

Gille, who won 72 matches from 2009-12 at ETSU, is the first Buccaneer alum to play in a Grand Slam final.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Honaker, Lebanon claim Region 1D awards

Honaker senior Zane Johnson and Ethan King of Lebanon have been chosen as Region 1D boys co-players of the year.

King led Lebanon to the Class 1 state quarterfinals, with the Pioneers falling to Giles in overtime. Coach of the year honors went to Jason Wilson.

Honaker took the top honors in the Region 1D girls team, with McKenzie Lowe earning player of the year honors.

Honaker's Alicia Musick earned the top coach award for the Tigers, who fell in the Class 1 quarterfinals to Auburn on penalty kicks.