PRO TENNIS

ETSU's Gille falls in Paris

Becoming the first ETSU men’s tennis alum to represent the Buccaneers in a Grand Slam Final, Sander Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen battled No. 4 seed Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the French Open men’s doubles championship on Saturday at Roland-Garros in Paris. Dodig and Krajicek won 6-3, 6-1 despite a tough challenge from Gille and Vliegen.

The Belgian Duo — comprised of an ETSU alum in Gille and an East Carolina alum in Vliegen — defeated four seeded teams en route to the French Open Men’s Doubles Championship despite being unseeded. Gille entered ranked No. 40 in doubles, while Vliegen ranked at No. 41. The two have been playing together since 2015 — just two years after Gille turned pro in 2013.

Meanwhile, Krajicek — a Texas A&M alum— entered as the fifth-ranked doubles player. Dodig, the most veteran player of the four at 38 years old, entered ranked eighth.

Battling potential weather in Paris, French Open officials elected to delay the match to close the retractable roof. After the short pause, the action began.

The two sides held serve seven times in a row to start the match, as Belgian duo Gille and Vliegen served second and kept pace early with two of the top 10 doubles players in the world —representing Croatia and the United States. Dodig and Krajicek broke serve to make it 5-3 and held serve in the next game to win the opening frame. Despite losing the first set, Gille and Vliegen landed a pair of aces.

The second set started with a long point, as both sides traded jabs before Gille and Vliegen finished off a long rally by holding serve on the 11th exchange. Dodig and Krajicek went on to win the final six points to end the bout. Dodig won his seventh Grand Slam title, while Krajicek earned his first.

Gille, who recorded 72 wins at ETSU from 2009-12, won his last tournament with Vliegen in the Estoril Open back in April