LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women open with victory
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women open with victory

Jakhyia Davis scored 13 points and Mykia Dowell added 12, leading East Tennessee State to a season-opening 62-56 win at Longwood College on Saturday afternoon.

Kaia Upton added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Buccaneers. Jasmine Sanders and Amaya Adams had seven points apiece in the win.

Anne-Hamilton Leroy paced the Lancers with 16 points.

ETSU, which picked up its season-opening win since 2017, faces a pair of tall tasks ahead, traveling to Tennessee on Tuesday and Vanderbilt on Dec. 8.

