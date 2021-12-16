 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women fall to 1-10
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women fall to 1-10

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU falls to 1-10

Amaya Adams scored 19 points and Abby Carrington added 11, but the struggles continued for ETSU, dropping a 61-48 decision at Jacksonville State.

Jacksonville State outscored ETSU 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 32-19 lead at the break.

Jakhlia Davis added eight points for ETSU (1-10). Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson and Meleah Kirtner, a freshmen from George Wythe, held scoreless by the Gamecocks.

Thompson did have three rebounds and two assists in the loss.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Holmes picks up more hardware

East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes has picked up his third All-America honor this fall and eighth of his career with the Buccaneers.

Holmes has been chosen as the lone running back on the Football Championship Subdivision ADA All-America Team.

Holmes, who led ETSU to an 11-2 record and a berth in the FCS quarterfinals, is one of three finalists for the Walter Payton Award. He is now ETSU’s all-time leading rusher (4,264), scorer (306 points) and touchdowns leader (51). The reigning Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year capped off the season with a team-best 1,884 all-purpose yards.

Holmes declared for the NFL Draft early this week.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
