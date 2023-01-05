 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: ETSU women drop SoCon opener

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

ETSU drops SoCon opener

After a record-breaking non-conference start to the season, East Tennessee State lost its Southern Conference opener to Chattanooga, 53-50, on Thursday night at Brooks Gym.

ETSU (13-4, 0-1) received 19 points and six rebounds from Jiselle Thomas and 12 points and seven boards by Kendall Foley in the loss. Courtney Moore had nine points for the Bucs, which shot just 32.2 percent from the field. 

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) didn't score in six minutes for the Bucs. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) did not play for the ETSU, which hosts Mercer next Thursday. 

Chattanooga led 18-11 after one quarter and held on after being outscored 16-9 in the fourth. 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

TSWA honors Arrington

Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington, who won the TSSAA Class A-AA state cross country meet in November, has been selected as an all-state honoree by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. 

Arrington, who will also participated with the Tennessee High track program in the spring, has committed to continuing her running career at Kennesaw State. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Vikings earn Region 1AA honors

Bridget Flaherty, Ayanna Patterson and Riley Miller were selected to the All-Region 1AA soccer team for Tennessee High, which fell one game short of the state tournament last fall. 

Abby Littleton, Hannah Plumbar and Lana Lavinder were second team honorees. 

Greeneville's Anna Marie Konieczny earned Region 1AA MVP honors. The Greene Devils won the region title with a win over the Vikings. 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING 

Mortimer earns NWCA honors 

King University women's wrestler Sage Mortimer has been named the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) women's wrestler of the month for Region 2.

This is her first regional honor of the season, and the second time in her career she has received regional wrestler of the month honors.

Mortimer, who is ranked no. 1 in the country at 109 pounds, won a pair of tournaments in December, 

King, which is currently the top-ranked team in America, returns to the mats this weekend for the NWCA National Duals as defending champions in Louisville, Ky. 

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King picked 2nd in preseason poll 

King University was picked to finish second in the Conference Carolinas men's volleyball poll, trailing North Greenville, which was the unanimous choice to win the league. 

North Greenville captured both the regular season and tournament titles last season and became the first Conference Carolinas program to win a national tournament match when they swept Princeton.

King was picked to finish second with 40 points followed by Belmont Abbey and Mount Olive who tied for third with 31 points. Belmont Abbey got the remaining first place vote.

Jack Sarnowski, Jackson Carroll and Kellan Kennedy will lead the Tornado into the season opener on Friday at Purdue Fort Wayne. 

Included on the non-conference schedule this season are Loyola-Chicago, Long Beach State, Southern California and George Mason. 

