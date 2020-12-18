LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women drop fourth in a row in basketball

Cameron Tabor led four Davidson scorers in double figures with 17 points and Chloe Welch added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (3-3) past East Tennessee State 70-64 on Friday afternoon.
Jasmine Sanders led ETSU with 18 points and Jakhyia Davis added 10.
ETSU (1-4), which has lost four straight since opening the season with a win, will host Appalachian State on Sunday.
BOBSLEDDING
Abdul-Saboor makes national team
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor was one of 11 guys named to the United States men’s national bobsled team earlier this week.
The 33-year-old former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is a push athlete and is trying to make a return to the Olympics.
He was on the 19th-place four-man team and 21st-place two-man squad (with Nick Cunningham) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Saboor piled up 1,292 rushing yards, 1,118 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns for UVa-Wise on the gridiron from 2005-2009.
