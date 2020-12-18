 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women drop fourth in a row in basketball; Former UVa-Wise football star earns spot on U.S. Bobsled Team
Cameron Tabor led four Davidson scorers in double figures with 17 points and Chloe Welch added 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (3-3) past East Tennessee State 70-64 on Friday afternoon.

Jasmine Sanders led ETSU with 18 points and Jakhyia Davis added 10.

ETSU (1-4), which has lost four straight since opening the season with a win, will host Appalachian State on Sunday.

BOBSLEDDING

Abdul-Saboor makes national team

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor was one of 11 guys named to the United States men’s national bobsled team earlier this week.

The 33-year-old former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise is a push athlete and is trying to make a return to the Olympics.

He was on the 19th-place four-man team and 21st-place two-man squad (with Nick Cunningham) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Saboor piled up 1,292 rushing yards, 1,118 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns for UVa-Wise on the gridiron from 2005-2009.

