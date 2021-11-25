 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU wins tournament
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU wins tournament

Jordan King had 14 points as East Tennessee State beat Kent State 57-51 on Wednesday night and won the Naples Invitational. David Sloan had 12 points for East Tennessee State (4-2), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ty Brewer added seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers beat Missouri State, 77-76, on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King puts six in double figures vs. Crusaders

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) led six King scorers in double figures with 18 points to lead the Tornado to a 93-88 Conference Carolinas road win over North Greenville.

Brandon Lamberth added 13 for King (3-1, 1-1). Isaiah Curry had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mars Hill downs UVa-Wise

Makai Vassell led the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with 17 points, but the Cavaliers dropped an 88-66 South Atlantic Conference decision to Mars Hill.

Kaeleb Carter added 11 points and Tyler Lloyd had 10 points for UVa-Wise (0-5, 0-3), which was outrebounded 38-19. Kervins Yacinthe added nine points in the loss.

