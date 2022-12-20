 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is partnering with The Vein Company who are sponsoring 1,333 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: ETSU ties school record with win

  • 0
New ETSU Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU ties school record

Nevaeh Brown scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists to lift East Tennessee State to a 69-52 non-conference win over Longwood at Brooks Gym on Tuesday night.

ETSU (11-2) tied a school record for most non-conference wins with 11. The previous mark was set in 1983-84, the first season the Southern Conference sponsored a women’s basketball tournament. It is also ETSU’s best start since the 1994-95 campaign.

Jiselle Thomas added 11 points and George Wythe graduate Meleah Kirtner contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Bucs.

Sarah Thompson (Gate City) hit three 3s to finish with nine points, and also had five boards for ETSU.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

People are also reading…

East grapples past Falcons

Sullivan East defeated Volunteer 50-14 on what was Senior Night on Tuesday at the Dyer Dome.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Basketball: Ramsey sparks Abingdon Falcons past Virginia High

Prep Basketball: Ramsey sparks Abingdon Falcons past Virginia High

The Chris Hutton era is off to a successful and stressful start at Abingdon High School.

With another monster performance from 7-foot senior Evan Ramsey, the Falcons improved to 4-1 late Friday night with a 58-48 decision over the Virginia High Bearcats at the Bearcat Den in boys basketball.

Local Briefs: Leyland, Sabathia Appy League HOF inductees, McClung held to 2 points

Local Briefs: Leyland, Sabathia Appy League HOF inductees, McClung held to 2 points

Jim Leyland and CC Sabathia comprise the Appalachian League Hall of Fame Class of 2022 as revealed in an announcement on Tuesday...Mac McClung (Gate City) finished with just two points in a Wednesday night loss for the Delaware Blue Coats...Emory & Henry split a doubleheader at Tusculum, while the UVa-Wise women picked up a win in Puerto Rico. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts