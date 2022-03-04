LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU season ends in overtime

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU season ends in overtime

Hayden Brown had 27 points and 17 rebounds to lead The Citadel to an 84-77 Southern Conference opening round tournament victory over East Tennessee State in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and took a 2-point lead with 14 seconds remaining, but couldn’t hang on for the win.

Tyler Moffe added 22 points for The Citadel (13-17), which will play top-seeded Chattanooga today.

Five ETSU scorers reached double figures, led by David Sloan, who had 17 points. The brother duo of Ty and Lederrius Brewer had 14 points each. Ty Brewer dished out 10 assists. Jordan King had 11 points and freshman Mohab Yasser tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds.

ETSU finished with a 15-17 record in Desmond Oliver’s first season as head coach.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UVA-Wise scores 27 in rout of Blues

Sarah Barrett hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs to lead UVA-Wise to wins of 8-1 and 19-3 over Bluefield State. Barrett was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs in the first game, and added two homers, a double, three run and six RBIs in the finale.

McKenna Falwell hit two home runs in the second game and picked up the win in the circle in the opener. Jenna McDermott, Kaylee Jones (Eastside) and Michaela Barney also homered for the Cavaliers (9-3).

Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two hits and drove in two runs in the nightcap. Lebanon classmate Alivia Nolley finished up in the circle for Sydney Collins.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Scott hits King past Warriors

Robbie Scott had four hits – including two doubles – along with three stolen bases and drove in five runs to lead King to a 10-4 Conference Carolinas home victory over Southern Wesleyan.

A trio of Tennessee High graduates contributed to the win, including Deric Graham who homered and Davis Hall, who had a hit, drove in a run and had two stolen bases. Bodhi Baker pitched the final two innings for the Tornado (7-4, 4-2).

Jarrett Backus had two hits, walked twice and scored four runs. Jakob Brown picked up the win on the mound.

Highland Cavaliers batter Lions

Tyler Campbell homered and Clay Taylor had three hits, two runs and drove in two runs to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 10-4 South Atlantic Conference road victory at Mars Hill.

Cole Harness (Eastside) had hits and two runs scored, while Kyle Hoeth tripled, walked three times and drove in two for the Highland Cavaliers (5-11, 1-3). Garrett Stiltner (Science Hill) picked up the win, allowing just seven hits and three runs in seven innings, striking out seven and walking none.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King second in NCWWC

The King women are currently second in the National College Women’s Wrestling Coalition (NCWWC) National Championships being held in Adrian, Mich.

King has 12 individuals who have earned All-American honors, with Cheyenne Sisenstein and Ashlynn Ortega competing in Saturday’s championship matches. Sisenstein, who won three matches on Friday, is looking for a championship repeat in the 123-pound weight class. Ortega also won three matches in the 143-pound class.