LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice
East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday.
Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).
Saylors was named Preseason Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year last week.
ETSU, which opens camp for the upcoming season today, will open the schedule on Thursday, Sept. 1 by hosting Mars Hill.