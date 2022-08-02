 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice

East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday.

Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).

Saylors was named Preseason Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year last week.

ETSU, which opens camp for the upcoming season today, will open the schedule on Thursday, Sept. 1 by hosting Mars Hill.

