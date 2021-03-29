 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Keltner earns accolade
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU's Keltner earns accolade

East Tennessee State’s Tyler Keltner is the latest recipient of the Southern Conference special teams player of the week award.

Keltner made a program-record 54-yard field goal and also went 3-for-3 on extra points in Saturday’s 24-17 win over Western Carolina.

Chattanooga opts out of season

The Chattanooga Mocs have opted out of the remainder of the spring 2021 football season, the program announced on Monday. That means Chattanooga (3-2) will not play at East Tennessee State on April 17.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Shenandoah downs E&H

Emory & Henry fell to 0-6 with a 3-0 loss to the Shenandoah Hornets on Monday.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Deppe honored

Senior JT Deppe of the King University was selected the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week after dishing out 126 assists over the course of the Tornado’s three most recent matches.

