Local Briefs: ETSU’s Huzzie on Buchanan Award list

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Huzzie on Buchanan Award list

ETSU defensive back Alijah Huzzie is one of 21 players added to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, which is given to the national defensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

Huzzie has been giving quarterbacks nightmares all season as he has totaled four interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 15 passes defended, along with adding 45 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Of his tackles, 35 have been solo hits.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

King ranked 2nd in NWCA poll

The King University women’s wrestling team is ranked second in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Preseason Poll. The Tornado have 11 individuals ranked, led by Sage Mortimer and Ashlynn Ortega who are both ranked atop their respective weight classes.

The Tornado are ranked second behind North Central College. King and North Central are the only two teams to have at least 10 individuals ranked as North Central has 13, compared to King’s 11.

RUGBY

E&H elevates rugby to varsity status

Emory & Henry College will sponsor women’s rugby as a varsity sport effective for the 2023-24 school year. This move is in line with the increased interest of women’s rugby on the E&H campus as well as its status as an “emerging sport” with the NCAA, according to a press release.

Tom “Doc” O’Neill has been named the program’s full-time head coach. O’Neill has previously served as a part-time coach for the men’s and women’s rugby programs. He will also continue to lead the men’s rugby program.