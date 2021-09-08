LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU releases men's basketball schedule

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU releases 2021-22 schedule

New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver released the 2021-22 basketball schedule, which includes games at Tennessee and Georgia, in addition to 15 games at Freedom Hall.

In addition, the Buccaneers will play in the inaugural eight-team Naples Invitational in Florida, which will also include Murray State, Kent State, George Washington, Wright State, James Madison, Missouri State and Long Beach State.

ETSU will open its season on Nov. 12 at Appalachian State, followed on Nov. 14 by a visit to Tennessee. In addition, the Buccaneers will visit Alabama-Birmingham, North Carolina-Asheville and Georgia.

The Bucs’ non-conference home slate includes USC-Upstate, Lees-McRae, Lenoir-Rhyne, Morehead State and North Carolina A&T. ETSU will also host eight of 16 Southern Conference games.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

E&H opens 3-0

Adrienne Harris, Callie McMurray (Gate City) and Karlijn Keuters all scored to lead the Wasps to a 3-0 win over Bluefield.

Natalie Capone and Asia Baldwin combined on the shutout in goal.