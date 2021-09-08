 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU releases men's basketball schedule
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU releases men's basketball schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU releases 2021-22 schedule

New East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver released the 2021-22 basketball schedule, which includes games at Tennessee and Georgia, in addition to 15 games at Freedom Hall.

In addition, the Buccaneers will play in the inaugural eight-team Naples Invitational in Florida, which will also include Murray State, Kent State, George Washington, Wright State, James Madison, Missouri State and Long Beach State.

ETSU will open its season on Nov. 12 at Appalachian State, followed on Nov. 14 by a visit to Tennessee. In addition, the Buccaneers will visit Alabama-Birmingham, North Carolina-Asheville and Georgia.

The Bucs’ non-conference home slate includes USC-Upstate, Lees-McRae, Lenoir-Rhyne, Morehead State and North Carolina A&T. ETSU will also host eight of 16 Southern Conference games.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

E&H opens 3-0

Adrienne Harris, Callie McMurray (Gate City) and Karlijn Keuters all scored to lead the Wasps to a 3-0 win over Bluefield.

Natalie Capone and Asia Baldwin combined on the shutout in goal.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

King plays to draw with Mars Hill

Mate Lengyel scored the lone goal for King off an assist from Ben Delisle in King’s 1-1 draw with Mars Hill.

King dropped to 1-0-1 on the season.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts