LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU poisoned by Mocs in SoCon opener

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Ty Brewer scored 15 points, but ETSU dropped a resounding 82-52 Southern Conference opening game loss at Chattanooga.
Malachi Smith led four Chattanooga (11-3, 1-0) scorers in doubles figures with 17.
Jaden Seymour added 11 points for ETSU (8-6, 0-1). Jordan King added 10 points in the loss. ETSU was outrebounded 47-26 by the Mocs.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
King ranked first in NWCA
The King University women’s wrestling team is ranked first by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in both the dual and tournament rankings.
King is first, followed by two-time defending NWCA National Duals champion, McKendree University. The NWCA National Duals are scheduled for Jan. 6-7 in Louisville, Ky.
The Tornado have won the duals four times, from 2014-17 and taken runner-up twice, in 2012 and 2019. In 2020, King finish third, their second third place finish. The other came in 2013. Each of the four times King won the title, they were seeded No. 1.