LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU poisoned by Mocs in SoCon opener

The King University women’s wrestling team is ranked first by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in both the dual and tournament rankings.

The Tornado have won the duals four times, from 2014-17 and taken runner-up twice, in 2012 and 2019. In 2020, King finish third, their second third place finish. The other came in 2013. Each of the four times King won the title, they were seeded No. 1.