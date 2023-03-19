WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU places 3rd in WBI

East Tennessee State dominated Georgia Southern to finish third in the Women’s Basketball Invitational with a 96-49 rout of the Eagles on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

Journee McDaniel was 8 for 9 from the field, hitting all seven of her 3-point attempts, to finish with 26 points. Jiselle Thomas added 23 points, along with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Courtney Moore added 17 points and Jakhyia Davis pulled down 10 rebounds for ETSU, which finished the season with a 25-10 record. Sarah Thompson (Gate City) had five points and four assists, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) tallied four points for the Bucs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps stung in Georgia

Tyler Bradley tripled and doubled in Emory & Henry’s 18-5 non-conference tilt at No. 17 West Georgia.

Jermie Greene added two hits and scored twice for the Wasps (8-19).

ETSU wallops Tennessee TechNathaniel Tate and Andrew Cotten combined to allow just one hit, striking out seven and walking one in East Tennessee State’s 12-0 seven inning rout at Tennessee Tech.

Cameron Sisneros had four hits and Ashton King drove in four runs, with a first inning home run. Nick Iannantone added three hits for the Bucs (10-8).

Eagles grounded Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 16-6 decision at Catawba Valley Community College, falling to 8-19 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SWCC beaten twice

Richlands graduate Anniston McGlothlin hit a two-run home run in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 10-2 opening game loss at Bryant & Stratton in Virginia Beach.

SWCC (3-9) also dropped the nightcap, 6-5.