East Tennessee State made it official on Tuesday, announcing that the Buccaneers’ season opener with Mars Hill slated for Sept. 5 will not be played after the South Atlantic Conference said last week that its member schools could not begin athletic competition until Sept. 26.
ETSU is now slated to open the season on Sept. 12 at Georgia.
