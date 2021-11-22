 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU football standouts feted
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU football standouts feted

et

East Tennessee State University’s Tyler Riddell (offense) and Alijah Huzzie (defense) earned player of the week honors from the Southern Conference.

Riddell threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while Huzzie had two interceptions in ETSU’s 38-35 win over Mercer on Saturday.

It was also announced that Randy Sanders of the Buccaneers has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given annually to the best FCS coach, and running back Quay Holmes of the Bucs is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

