LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU earns first-round bye in FCS playoffs
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU earns first-round bye in FCS playoffs

Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State University earned the seventh overall seed in the 24-team field of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs.

The Buccaneers (10-1) will host the winner of Saturday’s first-round matchup between Kennesaw State (10-1) and Davidson (8-2) on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

The contest at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium will be just ETSU’s second home playoff game in program history. The previous came in 1996 when the Bucs beat Villanova.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H clips Guilford

Amaya Lee led Emory & Henry (3-1) in scoring with 10 points while adding five assists, four rebounds and three steals as the Wasps took a 48-46 win over Guilford College (1-3) on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

