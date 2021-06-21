 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU contingent to play The Basketball Tournament
  • Updated
Rim Logo

Bucketneers to play in The Basketball Tournament

A collection of former East Tennessee State men’s basketball players will take part The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast on ESPN networks.

The Bucketneers will be seeded 12th and will compete in the West Virginia Regional at Charleston Coliseum from July 17-21.

The Bucketneers are organized by former ETSU basketball players Dillon Reppart (2016-18) and A.J. Merriweather (2013-17). The team will be coached by Joe Hugley (2019-20), and former Wake Forest star L.D. Williams will serve as his assistant.

The current roster includes Courtney Pigram (2005-09), Mike Smith (2006-11), Isaac Banks (2013-17), Desonta Bradford (2014-18), T.J. Cromer (2015-17). Hanner Mosquera-Perea (2016-17), Tevin Glass (2016-17), Tray Boyd III (2018-20) amd Justin Tuoyo (VCU/Chattanooga).

Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena on July 31-Aug. 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.

WoCo Showtime also made the field and former Council High School and Western Carolina University standout Neil Rasnake is on the team’s roster.

