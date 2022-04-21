 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU concludes spring practice with Blue Gold game

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU concludes spring practice with Blue Gold game

East Tennessee State wrapped up its first spring season under first-year head coach George Quarles on Thursday night with the annual Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

“I am very encouraged and excited,” Quarles said, in a press release. “This is a great group of guys that have worked hard and done everything that we asked them to do. They have been physical and they have been professional. We did a lot in the preseason and I couldn’t be more proud about how they handled this spring.”

In the four quarters of action, the offense picked up 400 yards, including 260 in the air, while also finding the end zone three times. Returning starter Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis each threw for a touchdown. Adrian Johnson (54 yards, TD) led the Bucs on the ground, while Adriel Clark added three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

People are also reading…

The defense finished the game with 56 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss. Chris Hope had 7.5 tackles, while Marquez Henry Sheldon Arnold, II had interceptions. The lone sack was by Stephen Scott.

Returning starter Tyler Keltner and Tracy Kelly each made field goals, while Nate Brackett and Garrett Taylor punted in the scrimmage.

ETSU opens the 2022 season by hosting Mars Hill on Thursday, Sept. 1.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Pioneers sweep Cavaliers

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise managed just one run in losing a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Thursday to Tusculum, 4-0 and 8-1.

Mady Buchanan had two hits in the opener, with the Highland Cavaliers (16-18, 8-14) hampered by six errors in the 4-1 loss.

Jenna McDermott’s first inning home run produced the only run for UVa-Wise, which completes its regular season on Saturday against Mars Hill.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Spence to ink with Bobcats

Virginia High School senior basketball standout Dianna Spence will take part in a signing ceremony today to continue her academic and athletic career at Lees-McRae College.

The signing will take place at the school library at 2 p.m.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 19

Prep Roundup for April 19

Corey Britt was on point by scoring four goals and dishing out three assists in Abingdon High School’s 10-1 thumping of Gate City in a Mountai…

Prep Roundup for April 16

Prep Roundup for April 16

Braelynn Strouth, Claudia Stanley and Maddie Fleming homered as Ridgeview rolled to a 10-0 win over Belfrey on Saturday in the title game of t…

Castlewood tops Thomas Walker

Castlewood tops Thomas Walker

Rafe Cooper struck out 13 over 5 1/3 innings in picking up the win on the mound and Payton King’s two-hit, four-RBI performance led Castlewood at the plate as the Blue Devils took a 12-6 Cumberland District baseball triumph over Thomas Walker on Friday.

Prep Roundup for April 20

Prep Roundup for April 20

Kaylie Hughes drove in Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts