LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU concludes spring practice with Blue Gold game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU concludes spring practice with Blue Gold game

East Tennessee State wrapped up its first spring season under first-year head coach George Quarles on Thursday night with the annual Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

“I am very encouraged and excited,” Quarles said, in a press release. “This is a great group of guys that have worked hard and done everything that we asked them to do. They have been physical and they have been professional. We did a lot in the preseason and I couldn’t be more proud about how they handled this spring.”

In the four quarters of action, the offense picked up 400 yards, including 260 in the air, while also finding the end zone three times. Returning starter Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis each threw for a touchdown. Adrian Johnson (54 yards, TD) led the Bucs on the ground, while Adriel Clark added three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

The defense finished the game with 56 tackles, including 7.0 tackles for loss. Chris Hope had 7.5 tackles, while Marquez Henry Sheldon Arnold, II had interceptions. The lone sack was by Stephen Scott.

Returning starter Tyler Keltner and Tracy Kelly each made field goals, while Nate Brackett and Garrett Taylor punted in the scrimmage.

ETSU opens the 2022 season by hosting Mars Hill on Thursday, Sept. 1.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Pioneers sweep Cavaliers

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise managed just one run in losing a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader on Thursday to Tusculum, 4-0 and 8-1.

Mady Buchanan had two hits in the opener, with the Highland Cavaliers (16-18, 8-14) hampered by six errors in the 4-1 loss.

Jenna McDermott’s first inning home run produced the only run for UVa-Wise, which completes its regular season on Saturday against Mars Hill.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Spence to ink with Bobcats

Virginia High School senior basketball standout Dianna Spence will take part in a signing ceremony today to continue her academic and athletic career at Lees-McRae College.

The signing will take place at the school library at 2 p.m.