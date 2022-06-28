LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU basketball adds four transfers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds four transfers

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver has announced the addition of four players from the transfer portal.

They include Jalen Haynes from Virginia Tech and former Tennessee player Brock Jancek. The Buccaneers have also added Josh Taylor from Georgia and Justice Smith from Mansfield.

The 6-foot-8 Haynes played in nine games last season for the Hokies, while the 6-8 Jancek played in 17 games from 2018-2022 for the Volunteers. His first points for the Vols came last season against ETSU.

Taylor played in 11 games last year for Georgia. Smith played one season at NCAA Division II Mansfield, averaging 20.6 points a game.

They joined a trio of incoming freshmen as newcomers for the Bucs, including Braden Ilic (Morristown, Tenn), Jeremy Gregory (Charlotte, N.C.) and Kristian Shaw (Hendersonville, Tenn.).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H’s Taylor earns state award

Emory & Henry College freshman shortstop Lydia Taylor has been chosen to the All-State first team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

Taylor, who has also been selected to the NFCA Division II All-Southeast Region Team and an NCAA Division II National Freshman of the Year finalist, batted .417 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs for the 26-17 Wasps. She also had 13 doubles and scored 33 runs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Foley selected to VaSID team

Emory & Henry sophomore third baseman Jared Foley has been selected to the All-State second team by the Virginia Sports Information Directors.

He batted .391 on the season, including a 22-game hit strike and 18 multi-hit games. He led the Wasps with 52 hits, 30 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 14 RBIs.