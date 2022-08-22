 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU adds Lees-McRae transfer

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds Lees-McRae transfer

East Tennessee State has added 6-foot-5 guard Jamarius Hairston to its roster for the upcoming season.

Hairston scored 12.9 points per game last season and 14.2 during the 2020-21 campaign while playing just 20 total games due to COVID and injury issues.

Hairston, who has graduated from Lees-McRae, has also played at Lander University and Davidson County Community College.

He is from Salisbury, N.C.

ETSU opens the season on Nov. 7 by hosting Emory & Henry at Freedom Hall.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

‘Under the Lights’ publishes on Sunday

The Bristol Herald Courier will publish ‘Under the Lights’, its high school football magazine on Sunday.

The full color magazine will include 92 pages covering 26 area high school teams in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Look for team previews, rosters, schedules, photos and more.

‘Under the Lights’ will be included with the Sunday edition and will individual copies will also be available for purchase.

ETSU new logo

ETSU logo 

 Contributed photo
