LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry stung by Rams

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps stung by Rams

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown led six Emory & Henry scorers in double figures with 21 points, but the Wasps dropped an 91-84 decision at Bluefield University.

Bluefield’s Jermiah Jenkins, who has scored more than 2,000 points in his career, led the Rams with 22 points and five assists.

Malcolm Morgan had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Emory & Henry, which has dropped three straight to fall to 14-7. Grundy graduate Cade Looney added 11 points.

Kevin Grau Rodriguez (12 points, seven rebounds, six assists), Patrick Antonelli (10 points, four assists) and Micah Banks (10 points) also contributed in the loss.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eagles improve to 13-4

Holston graduate Liyah French scored 23 points and Ta’Mya Robertson added 14 to lead Southwest Virginia Community College to its fifth straight win in a 77-58 win over Concord University’s junior varsity squad.

Destiny Jarnigan added 12 points and Taylor Wilson had 11 for the Eagles (9-2, 13-4).

Hoppers guides E&H to win

Alexis Hoppers collected 26 points and five rebounds as Emory & Henry rolled to a 77-65 decision over winless Bluefield State.

Callie Haderer added 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Wasps (7-7) shot 51 percent from the field and forced 26 turnovers.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU’s Stuart SoCon preseason pitcher of year

Senior southpaw Colby Stuart has been named as the Southern Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year as voted by the league’s coaches.

ETSU was picked to finish fourth in the coaches’ poll and fifth in the media poll. Wofford was picked to finish at the top of the SoCon with Mercer, Samford and Western Carolina also receiving first place votes.

A first-team All-SoCon selection last season, Stuart was 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA, along with 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings on the mound. ETSU preseason all-conference picks included Stuart, designated hitter Bryce Hodge and shortstop Ashton King.

Western Carolina’s Pascanel Ferreras was named Preseason Player of the Year.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS AND TUMBLING

King wins opener

King scored 252.535 points in winning all six curriculums to defeat Lander in its season opener at the Student Center Complex.

King is currently ranked 10th in the nation. Baylor is number one.