LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry softball stings Ferrum twice

COLLEGE SOFTBALL Wasps sting Ferrum twice Alex Braun tossed a five-hit shutout, and Hailey Mince scored on a double by Anna Thomas to lift Emory & Henry to a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Ferrum. Emory & Henry (19-3, 9-1) also defeated the Panthers 8-1 in the opener, with Braun collecting three hits, including a home run, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Allyson Steadman and Mince also drove in two runs for the Wasps.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brewer brothers to stay at ETSU

The East Tennessee State brother duo of Lederrius and Ty Brewer have withdrawn from the transfer portal and will play for new Buccaneers head coach Desmond Oliver, according to ETSU men’s basketball twitter page.

Lederrius Brewer was an All-Southern Conference first team honoree last season.

Hokies sign Haynes to ‘21 Class

Virginia Tech has added another post player to his team, announcing the signing of power forward Jalen Haynes of Montverde Academy in Florida.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound Haynes said in a phone interview with the Roanoke Times that he picked the Hokies over Boston College, Central Florida, Mississippi State and East Tennessee State.

Haynes averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds as a postgraduate player for Montverde Academy this year. He graduated from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last year. He opted to spend a postgraduate year at Montverde for academic and basketball reason.