 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry falls to Ferrum in 10 innings

  • Updated
  • 0
Emory & Henry Logo

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps fall in 10 to Ferrum

Ferrum pushed a run across in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Emory & Henry in an 11-10 slugfest on Wednesday afternoon.

McCray Sawyers homered and drove in three runs for the Wasps (9-26). Will Reagan and Ben Williams had three hits each and Jackson Lancaster scored three runs.

Emory & Henry is slated to conclude its season with a doubleheader at Washington & Lee on Saturday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cockerham earns Conference Carolinas coaching honors

King University softball coach Jake Cockerham has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year, leading the Tornado to school record 37 wins and the top seed in the conference tournament that begins today in Duncan, S.C.

Rikkelle Miller, Carly Turner and Erin Foster were selected as Conference Carolinas first team honorees. Second team acclaim went to Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts and Peyton Day. Samantha Helms and Miller were selected to the all-defensive team.

People are also reading…

King still 5th in Region rankings

The King softball team is s till ranked fifth in the most recent NCAA Region Rankings.

The NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the NCAA Tournament field in each region. Eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship.

After the automatic bids are awarded in each conference, the NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the final five participants.

The next set of NCAA Region Rankings will come out on May 4.. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on May 9 at 10:00 a.m. on NCAA.com.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU picks up VT transfer

Jalen Haynes, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward from Virginia Tech, has transferred to East Tennessee State.

Haynes played in nine games last season for Virginia Tech, scoring a total of nine points.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Adkins lands at South Carolina

Former East Tennessee State tight end Nate Adkins has transferred to South Carolina.

Atkins, who entered the transfer portal the day after the ETSU spring game last week, was key contributor to the Buccaneers last season, catching the 2-point conversion that gave the Buccaneers its FCS playoff win over Kennesaw State.

Adkins’ father is the offensive line coach at South Carolina.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Prep Roundup for April 22

Prep Roundup for April 22

The John Battle Trojans were victorious in baseball, softball and girls soccer to headline another busy night on the sports scene

Prep Roundup for April 25

Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts (Twin Springs), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Gage Treadway (Elizabethton), Eli McCoy (Eastside) among Thursday's standout. 

Prep Roundup for April 21

Prep Roundup for April 21

Freshman Mackenzie Hood went 6-for-6 with six RBIs and was the winning pitcher in relief as Rye Cove outlasted J.I. Burton for a 20-14 softbal…

Prep Roundup for April 20

Prep Roundup for April 20

Kaylie Hughes drove in Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts