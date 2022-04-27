LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry falls to Ferrum in 10 innings

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wasps fall in 10 to Ferrum
Ferrum pushed a run across in the top of the 10th inning to defeat Emory & Henry in an 11-10 slugfest on Wednesday afternoon.
McCray Sawyers homered and drove in three runs for the Wasps (9-26). Will Reagan and Ben Williams had three hits each and Jackson Lancaster scored three runs.
Emory & Henry is slated to conclude its season with a doubleheader at Washington & Lee on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Cockerham earns Conference Carolinas coaching honors
King University softball coach Jake Cockerham has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year, leading the Tornado to school record 37 wins and the top seed in the conference tournament that begins today in Duncan, S.C.
Rikkelle Miller, Carly Turner and Erin Foster were selected as Conference Carolinas first team honorees. Second team acclaim went to Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts and Peyton Day. Samantha Helms and Miller were selected to the all-defensive team.
King still 5th in Region rankings
The King softball team is s till ranked fifth in the most recent NCAA Region Rankings.
The NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the NCAA Tournament field in each region. Eight teams will qualify for the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship.
After the automatic bids are awarded in each conference, the NCAA Region Rankings are used to select the final five participants.
The next set of NCAA Region Rankings will come out on May 4.. The NCAA Tournament field will be announced on May 9 at 10:00 a.m. on NCAA.com.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU picks up VT transfer
Jalen Haynes, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound power forward from Virginia Tech, has transferred to East Tennessee State.
Haynes played in nine games last season for Virginia Tech, scoring a total of nine points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Adkins lands at South Carolina
Former East Tennessee State tight end Nate Adkins has transferred to South Carolina.
Atkins, who entered the transfer portal the day after the ETSU spring game last week, was key contributor to the Buccaneers last season, catching the 2-point conversion that gave the Buccaneers its FCS playoff win over Kennesaw State.
Adkins’ father is the offensive line coach at South Carolina.