LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry claims two wins

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H stings Blues

John Battle graduate Callie Haderer has 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Emory & Henry to a 58-52 win over Bluefield State.

Grace Glance added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wasps (11-11).

ETSU slips past Catamounts

Courtney Moore scored 16 points and East Tennessee State held off a large charge to claim a 58-51 Southern Conference victory at Western Carolina.

Moore had four of the Buccaneers’ eight 3s, while Carly Hooks added 11 points and six boards for the Buccaneers (5-19, 4-7). ETSU also received seven points, five rebounds and two assists from Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps snap skid

Gabe Brown scored 26 points to help the Wasps snap a four-game streak with an 85-77 win over Washington Adventist.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King grapples past Braves, Crusaders

Christian Small, ranked eighth in the nation at 141 pounds, led King to a 30-15 win over UNC Pembroke. Other winners for King were Demetri Teddlie, Dallin Ewart and Freddie Garcia.

King (10-7, 6-3 SACC) also defeated Belmont Abbey 25-24. Elijah Hicks, Dallas Boone, David Carner, Ewart and Small picked up wins for the Tornado.

NASCAR

Food Country team in Daytona

The Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country USA Chevrolet is one of 42 teams entered for tonight’s season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Led by driver Parker Kligerman and crew chief Chris Carrier, the No. 75 team will take part in qualifying this afternoon, with the top 36 trucks competing in The NextEra Energy 250.

The race will be televised tonight by FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m.