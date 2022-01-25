LOCAL BRIEFS: Emory & Henry avenges loss to UVa-Wise

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H tops Highland Cavaliers

Grundy graduate Cade Looney tallied 20 points, five rebounds and three assists to help Emory & Henry avenge an earlier loss to defeat the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 92-81 on Tuesday night at the Prior Center.

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown added 16 points and 10 boards for the Wasps (11-4). Jalen Leftwich added 11 points and Patrick Antonelli contributed 10 points, five boards and five assists.

UVa-Wise (1-16), whose lone win had been at Emory & Henry on Dec. 11, was paced by Wise County Central graduate Isaiah McAmis with 21 points. Yacinthe Kervens added 12 points, Honaker graduate Grayson Honaker added 12 and Tyler Lloyd had 12 points and seven boards.

SWCC wins

Brennan Howard (28 points) and Loannis Giannisoutsis (21 points) led the way for Southwest Virginia Community College in a 100-77 road win over Lenoir College.

Braeden Crews added 19 points for the Flying Eagles (10-7), while Saveon Falls scored a dozen points.

BSC gives King the Blues

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 16 points in King’s 86-74 loss at Bluefield State.

Marquez Cooper led the Big Blues with 17 points. Hirotaka Ohashi had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Kenny Turner had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Tornado (8-8).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King women not playing Saturday

The King University women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday against the University of Mount Olive has been postponed. A reschedule date has not been announced at this time.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King drops marathon at Lincoln Memorial

Suetonius Harris and Diego Marcano had 14 kills each in King’s 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11 non-conference loss against the Railsplitters.

Johansen Negron had 11 kills and seven kills for King (1-4), while Dawson Walker had 11 points and Kohl Kutsch tallied 41 assists and seven digs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King’s Moore picks up preseason honors

King pitcher Drew Moore has been selected as a second team preseason honoree by a trio of organizations, including Conference Carolinas, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NSBWA) and Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA).

The senior from Virginia Beach, More was 6-1 with a Southeast Region-leading 1.72 ERA last season. He fanned 64 in 57 1/3 innings, with teams batting just .198 against him. He also set an NCAA Division II era mark with a team-high 14 strikeouts in one game.

King baseball coach Blaine Brown has also announced the hiring of Jackson Arnold as the Tornado’s new pitching coach. Arnold spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach at Clinton High School.

Arnold played baseball at Milligan and Pellissippi State Community College before earning his bachelor’s degree from Liberty in 2021. King opens the season on Feb. 8 by hosting the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Blackburn added to ETSU football staff

East Tennessee State head football coach George Quarles has hired former Chattanooga athletic director to serve as its new Director of Football Operations. Blackburn will join the staff in March prior to the beginning of spring practices.

Blackburn served most recently served in a football administrative role at Middle Tennessee State. A former athletic director at Chattanooga from 2003-18, Blacksburn has also served on the football staff at Tennesseee.

He will begin his tenure at ETSU in March.