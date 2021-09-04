LOCAL BRIEFS: Elswick, Jessee take titles at Selfe Invitational

Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick and Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee took the individual titles at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational cross country meet in Glade Spring, Virginia.
Elswick won the boys race in 17:24.2 as it was the second event he won this week. Elswick was victorious at the Through the Pines Invitational in Lebanon on Wednesday.
Jessee won the girls race in 20:20.9, beating runner-up Abigail Rhudy from Tazewell by nearly seven seconds.
Lebanon (boys) and Abingdon (girls) took the team titles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
PH goes unbeaten in tourney
The Patrick Henry Rebels fared well at the Patrick Henry Invitational.
PH swept Galax, Marion and George Wythe in best-of-three matches, while rallying for a 2-1 triumph over Class 3 Carroll County.
The Rebels are now 6-0.
The Union Bears (4-2) went 3-1 in the event with victories over Galax, Rural Retreat and George Wythe and a defeat at the hands of Carroll County.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
E&H blanks Ferrum
Gracie Williams and Olivia Haynes scored goals in Emory & Henry’s 2-0 win over Ferrum. Goalkeeper Nicole Capone made seven saves to notch the shutout as the Wasps moved to 2-0 and doubled their win total from last season.
Tornado topped in opener
Bella Crisci scored King University’s only goal as the Tornado dropped a 2-1 decision to Catawba in a season-opening match.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
E&H falls to Anderson
Ryan Boyette had Emory & Henry College’s only goal as the Wasps suffered a 3-1 loss to Anderson University from Indiana.
PRO WRESTLING
Owens loses KOPW trophy
Virginia High graduate Chase Owens lost his “King of Pro Wrestling” trophy after a 41-day reign on Saturday with a loss to Toru Yano in an “I Quit” match during a New Japan Pro Wrestling card at the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa, Japan. Yano prevailed in a match that took a little more than 28 minutes to complete.