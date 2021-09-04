LOCAL BRIEFS: Elswick, Jessee take titles at Selfe Invitational

Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick and Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee took the individual titles at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational cross country meet in Glade Spring, Virginia.

Elswick won the boys race in 17:24.2 as it was the second event he won this week. Elswick was victorious at the Through the Pines Invitational in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Jessee won the girls race in 20:20.9, beating runner-up Abigail Rhudy from Tazewell by nearly seven seconds.

Lebanon (boys) and Abingdon (girls) took the team titles.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

PH goes unbeaten in tourney

The Patrick Henry Rebels fared well at the Patrick Henry Invitational.

PH swept Galax, Marion and George Wythe in best-of-three matches, while rallying for a 2-1 triumph over Class 3 Carroll County.

The Rebels are now 6-0.

The Union Bears (4-2) went 3-1 in the event with victories over Galax, Rural Retreat and George Wythe and a defeat at the hands of Carroll County.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

E&H blanks Ferrum