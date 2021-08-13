LOCAL BRIEFS: Ellis to serve as King X/C coach

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Ellis to serve as interim coach at King

Brandon Ellis has been chosen to serve as interim men’s and women’s cross country coach at King University, replacing Nathan Meeuwenberg, who has accepted a position at Edinboro University.

Ellis has served as an assistant each of the last two years, helping the cross country teams return to the top of Conference Carolinas. Each program finished runner-up at the 2020 championships that were run in January of 2021.

Meeuwenberg spent two seasons at King, leading the women’s program to the Conference Carolinas title in 2019, the first time that had happened since winning three straight titles from 2012-14.

Ellis was a three-time NAIA cross country All-American at Milligan, and seven-time NAIA national championship qualifier in track and field for the Buffaloes.