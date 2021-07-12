 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Elizabethton overrides Bristol in win
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Elizabethton overrides Bristol in win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
state

Mondays are usually an off day in the Appalachian League.

The Bristol State Liners played on Monday night, but apparently their bats took the night off.

Bristol managed just four singles and struck out 10 times in dropping a 3-1 decision to the Elizabethton River Riders at Joe O’Brien Field.

Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) had two of those hits for the visiting squad, while Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) and Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) accounted for the others.

Maynard’s two-out RBI knock in the top of the eighth inning plated Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) and prevented the shutout.

Gehrig Mosiello (Texas Christian), Casey Keller (Embry-Riddle), Jullian Clavello (Sacramento City) and Chase Lorg (Bethany College) combined on the pitching gem for the River Riders. Mosiello entered the game with a 18.56 ERA, but blanked the State Liners for five innings.

Wes Burton made his second start on the mound for Bristol and the standout from the University of Mississippi was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Bristol (17-14) plays at Elizabethton (17-15) again tonight as the standings in the Appy League’s West Division are cramped at the top. The Greeneville Flyboys (19-11-1) currently hold the edge over the State Liners and River Riders.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King releases schedule

King University unveiled its 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule on Monday and the Tornado will open the 28-game regular-season slate against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Nov. 13 at an event hosted by Carson-Newman.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars
Sports News

WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars

  • Updated

Emma Harmon experienced a scrapbook worthy adventure in 2017 when she played on the Washington County softball team that advanced to the Senior League World Series in Delaware.

Now the King University student wants to help create another grand journey.

Harmon is an assistant coach for the Washington County Junior League squad that will host the Virginia State tournament this weekend.

TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters
Sports News

TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters

  • Updated

Some of the best college baseball players in the nation will be at DeVault Stadium tonight for the Team USA Collegiate National Team exhibition. Here are the rosters for "Stars" and "Stripes," 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts