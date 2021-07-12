LOCAL BRIEFS: Elizabethton overrides Bristol in win

Mondays are usually an off day in the Appalachian League.
The Bristol State Liners played on Monday night, but apparently their bats took the night off.
Bristol managed just four singles and struck out 10 times in dropping a 3-1 decision to the Elizabethton River Riders at Joe O’Brien Field.
Mykanthony Valdez (Hillsborough Community College) had two of those hits for the visiting squad, while Cort Maynard (North Carolina A&T) and Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) accounted for the others.
Maynard’s two-out RBI knock in the top of the eighth inning plated Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois) and prevented the shutout.
Gehrig Mosiello (Texas Christian), Casey Keller (Embry-Riddle), Jullian Clavello (Sacramento City) and Chase Lorg (Bethany College) combined on the pitching gem for the River Riders. Mosiello entered the game with a 18.56 ERA, but blanked the State Liners for five innings.
Wes Burton made his second start on the mound for Bristol and the standout from the University of Mississippi was tagged with the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Bristol (17-14) plays at Elizabethton (17-15) again tonight as the standings in the Appy League’s West Division are cramped at the top. The Greeneville Flyboys (19-11-1) currently hold the edge over the State Liners and River Riders.