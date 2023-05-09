HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

East back on the diamond

Sullivan East was reinstated to the TSSAA playoffs on Tuesday and will participate in the Region 1-AAA tournament on Friday and Saturday at Tod Houston Field in Bristol.

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association made the decision on Tuesday to include the Patriots as the second team from District 1-AAA in place of Elizabethton and Unicoi County, both of whom were suspended following a fight that broke out between the teams last Saturday in a District 1-AAA loser's bracket finale.

Sullivan East, which had initially thought its season was over after a loss last Friday against Unicoi County, will face District 2-AAA champion Greeneville on Friday at 7:30 p.m. That will follow District 1-AAA champion Tennessee High and Cherokee, which is slated for 5 p.m.

The two winners will meet on Saturday at noon, with the winning team advancing to sectional play. The two losing teams will meet at 3 p.m., with the winner facing the opening game losing team at 6 p.m., with the winner of that game also advancing to sectional play.

Hoover repeats as Big 5 Player of Year

West Ridge senior Andrew Hoover has been chosen as the Big 5 Conference co-Player of the Year, sharing the honors with Nate Conner of Science Hill.

Hoover is a repeat winner for Big 5 player of the year. Hoover, who will continue his baseball career and education at East Tennessee State, batted .548 this season and was 4-1 on the mound.

Wade Witcher earned Big 5 first team honors for West Ridge, while Carson Tate, Carter Gibson and Jack Sarginger earned second team acclaim for the Wolves.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King opens NCAA play on Thursday

The King University softball team will face No. 2 ranked North Georgia in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals on Thursday in Dahlonega, Ga.

King (35-22), which is making its second straight NCAA appearance and fourth in program history, will face the host team North Georgia (54-6) on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial (36-23) and Columbus State, Ga. (44-14) will also meet on Thursday in the four-team double-elimination tournament that will end on Saturday.

King, which won the Conference Carolinas regular season championship for a second straight season, is 3-6 in NCAA tourney play, having also made appearances in 2012, 2018 and 2022.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Barth hits Bucs past Bulldogs

Tommy Barth homered, doubled and drove in four runs and Cameron Sisneros continued his torrid pace with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in East Tennessee State's 12-6 Senior Night home victory over North Carolina-Asheville.

Nick Iannantone doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs, while Ryan Enos homered, doubled, scored twice and added two RBIs for the Buccaneers, which scored 10 runs in the opening three innings.

Garett Wallace also had two hits and two RBIs for ETSU (21-25), which travels to VMI for the beginning of a three-game series on Friday.