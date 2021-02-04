LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H wrestling opts out of inaugural season

COLLEGE ATHLETICS ETSU sets attendance limits East Tennessee State has announced a 30 percent capacity for attendance at spring outdoor venues for the 2021 spring seasons. That includes Greene Stadium, which will hold just 30 percent of its capacity for football games. The same goes for games involving baseball, softball, soccer and tennis. Capacity for women’s volleyball matches will continue to be 10 percent of capacity at Brooks Gym. No fans will be allowed into this weekend’s Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational at the Mini Dome.

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Greeneville to go by the Flyboys

The Greeneville Flyboys were the fifth Appalachian League to unveil their moniker in advance of the 2021 debut season as a college wood-bat league.

“After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be, as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both,” Greeneville general manager Kat Foster said in a press release.

The Flyboys join the Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets, Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders as teams who have rebranded. Bluefield, Danville, Kingsport, Princeton and Pulaski are still to come.