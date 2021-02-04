LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H wrestling opts out of inaugural season

E&H opts out of inaugural season
The Emory & Henry College men’s wrestling program has decided not to compete during the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, according to a press release that included a comment from head coach Pete Hansen.
The Wasps competed in two meets during their inaugural season, before pausing wrestling-related activities in the middle of January due to COVID-19 positive cases and precautionary contact tracing measures among individuals.
Quest complete for Crusaders
Quest Aldridge scored 31 points and Belmont Abbey survived with a thrilling 93-91 overtime victory over King.
JaMarquis Johnson and Connor Jordan led the Tornado (2-8 1-7) with 19 points apiece. MJ Foust added 13 points and five rebounds in the loss.
Chandler Baker tallied 16 points for Belmont Abbey. Prince Davies added 13.
King falls to first place Crusaders
Kiki Samsel scored 16 points and Julie Ford added 15 points and six rebounds, but King dropped a 75-60 Conference Carolinas decision to first place Belmont Abbey.
Alexis Schulz tallied 11 points and 11 boards for the Crusaders (11-2, 7-1).
King (4-4, 3-4) also got nine points from Ali Golden.
Roanoke shoots past Wasps
Sayre Brandstatter scored 14 points off the bench to lead four Maroons in double figures in Roanoke College’s 74-62 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry.
Emory & Henry (1-4, 1-3) was led by Alexis Hoppers with 12 points and five rebounds. Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee added 11 points and Elizabeth Jones had 10 in the loss. Another Virginia High graduate, Taylor Owens, added nine points.
Hokies bounce Pitt
Elizabeth Kitley scored 20 points and added eight rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 74-55 ACC victory at Pittsburgh.
Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 13 for the Hokies (10-7, 5-7).
Pittsburgh (4-6, 2-5) was led by Dayshanette Harris with 18 points.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
ETSU sets attendance limits
East Tennessee State has announced a 30 percent capacity for attendance at spring outdoor venues for the 2021 spring seasons.
That includes Greene Stadium, which will hold just 30 percent of its capacity for football games. The same goes for games involving baseball, softball, soccer and tennis. Capacity for women’s volleyball matches will continue to be 10 percent of capacity at Brooks Gym.
No fans will be allowed into this weekend’s Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational at the Mini Dome.
Greeneville to go by the Flyboys
The Greeneville Flyboys were the fifth Appalachian League to unveil their moniker in advance of the 2021 debut season as a college wood-bat league.
“After a lot of research into the history of Greeneville and learning about the old airfield where the stadium used to be, as well as the strong history of patriotism in this area, we are thrilled to have come up with a name that honors both,” Greeneville general manager Kat Foster said in a press release.
The Flyboys join the Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets, Johnson City Doughboys and Elizabethton River Riders as teams who have rebranded. Bluefield, Danville, Kingsport, Princeton and Pulaski are still to come.