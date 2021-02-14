 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women take win over Virginia Wesleyan
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women take win over Virginia Wesleyan

  Updated
eh

Alexis Hoppers turned in a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wasps to a 62-57 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Elizabeth Jones had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks for Emory & Henry (3-5, 3-3) against VW (1-6, 0-4).

MEN’s BASKETBALL

Virginia Wesleyan downs E&H

Virginia Wesleyan rolled to a 92-71 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry on Sunday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

E&H's (0-4, 0-4) Robert Holliday led all players with 22 points.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H sweeps Greensboro to open season

The Wasps earned a doubleheader sweep at home Sunday taking 10-3 and 6-5 wins over Greensboro.

Cameron Derr went the distance for the win in the first game while Allyson Steadman connected for a three-run home run in the nightcap.

