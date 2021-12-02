LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women stung by Alice Lloyd

Staff reports
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wasps stung by Alice Lloyd
Gracie Glance contributed 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but Emory & Henry dropped a 69-58 women’s basketball decision on Thursday at Alice Lloyd.
Taylor Owens (Virginia High) added 10 points, Callie Haderer (John Battle) had 12 rebounds and Alexis Hoppers tallied nine point for the 3-4 Wasps, who shot just 30.1 percent from the field.
Alice Lloyd had eight 3s compared to four for the Wasps, which had 20 costly turnovers.
E&H travels Sunday to face sixth-ranked Lander in South Carolina.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!