LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women stung by Alice Lloyd
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H women stung by Alice Lloyd

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps stung by Alice Lloyd

Gracie Glance contributed 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench, but Emory & Henry dropped a 69-58 women’s basketball decision on Thursday at Alice Lloyd.

Taylor Owens (Virginia High) added 10 points, Callie Haderer (John Battle) had 12 rebounds and Alexis Hoppers tallied nine point for the 3-4 Wasps, who shot just 30.1 percent from the field.

Alice Lloyd had eight 3s compared to four for the Wasps, which had 20 costly turnovers.

E&H travels Sunday to face sixth-ranked Lander in South Carolina.

